Wolf Alice, Nile Rodgers To Headline Standon Calling

Wolf Alice and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers are set to headline this year's Standon Calling.

The festival returns once more, and for a bumper 2019 instalment the Standon team have unveiled some stellar names.

Mercury winning indie titans Wolf Alice will hit the Hertfordshire festival, playing a special headline set.

The band ended 2018 with some scorching performances at London's Brixton Academy, and their set will undoubtedly be one to remember.

CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers will also headline the event, bringing their absurdly funky catalogue to Hertfordshire.

Other new additions include Echo & The Bunnymen, IDLES, Kate Nash, The Big Moon, The Go! Team, Sea Girls, and Simian Mobile Disco.

Tickets are on sale now.

Standon Calling runs between July 25th - 28th.

