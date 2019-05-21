WizKid, Naira Marley For Afro Nation Portugal 2020

Afro Nation Portugal have confirmed the first names on their line up for 2020.

The festival launched last year, and triumphed amid much social media focussed speculation.

A fantastically well-executed event, Afro Nation then set its sights on Ghana, before preparing for 2020.

Afro Nation Portugal returns this summer, with WizKid and afrobeats superstar Naira Marley confirmed as headliners.

Chronixx will perform, joined by French Montana, Dadju, and Diamond Platinumz.

Europe's biggest beach festival, tickets for the event are on sale now.

Afro Nation Portugal runs between July 17th - 19th.

