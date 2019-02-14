Wizkid Announces Starboy Fest

Wizkid is planning to take his Starboy Fest to Europe this year.

The Nigerian artist played a stellar show at Ends Festival in London just a few weeks ago, but is already plotting a return to the UK.

The afrobeats star will host Starboy Fest alongside a crew of support acts, hitting three cities in October.

Wizkid will play Manchester's Victoria Warehouse on October 18th, before hitting London's O2 Arena on October 19th.

Starboy Fest closes in Paris on October 26th, with full supporting cast to be confirmed shortly.

Here's the announcement:

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.