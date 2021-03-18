Wireless vs Parklife Is The First Big Festival Clash Of The Summer

Wireless and Parklife are on course for a scheduling clash, it seems.

The coronavirus pandemic shuttered venues and halted festivals in their tracks, robbing fans of a chance to experience live music.

With no major UK festival going ahead in 2020, fans were left to pray that things might change - and it seems that they have, for the better.

One fan sport remains undimmed, however - the furious reaction to any possible schedule clash.

Wireless and Parklife have unveiled their dates, and it seems that the festivals will overlap on September 10th - 12th.

With Wireless now occupying Crystal Palace park and Parklife taking place in Manchester, there's little chance of weekend ticket holders doing both.

The reaction - somewhat predictably - was ferocious...

Nah how’s Parklife & Wireless on the same days KMT — PJ (@HollaPeej) March 23, 2021

Having Wireless festival and Parklife both on the same dates is a major L — Ellis (@EllisJBarker) March 23, 2021

September 11th & 12th one heavy festival weekend ain’t it

Parklife

We Are Fstvl

Wireless

Awakenings

DGTL — IDTHATTRACK (@IDTHATTRACK) March 23, 2021

So: both Parklife and Wireless will take place on September 10th - 12th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.