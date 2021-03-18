Wireless vs Parklife Is The First Big Festival Clash Of The Summer

They will take place on the same day...
Wireless and Parklife are on course for a scheduling clash, it seems.

The coronavirus pandemic shuttered venues and halted festivals in their tracks, robbing fans of a chance to experience live music.

With no major UK festival going ahead in 2020, fans were left to pray that things might change - and it seems that they have, for the better.

One fan sport remains undimmed, however - the furious reaction to any possible schedule clash.

Wireless and Parklife have unveiled their dates, and it seems that the festivals will overlap on September 10th - 12th.

With Wireless now occupying Crystal Palace park and Parklife taking place in Manchester, there's little chance of weekend ticket holders doing both.

The reaction - somewhat predictably - was ferocious...

So: both Parklife and Wireless will take place on September 10th - 12th.

