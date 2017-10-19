Wireless Apologise After DJ Khaled Cancellation

Wireless have issued a statement after DJ Khaled pulled out of the Finsbury Park weekender.

It was the news fans had feared for some time - due to play a closing headline set at Wireless, DJ Khaled pulled out citing a "scheduling conflict".

However the American artist's decision to share pool-side pics on his Instagram enraged fans, many of whom made their frustrations known on social media.

Drake stepped in for a quickfire performance, but Wireless have since issued another statement, explaining that they knew DJ Khaled would cancel "for a few months".

Here's what they have to say:

Due to a scheduling conflict related to filming of the The Four, DJ Khaled was not able to commit to perform at Wireless Festival. Although we have known for a few months and tried to make it work, it wasn’t possible. — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) July 8, 2018

This one could run and run...

