Wireless 2020 Has Been Cancelled

Wireless will not take place this summer.

The London festival was virtually the last big-hitter left on the calendar, with COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the schedule.

Now the Wireless team have issued a statement confirming that the 2020 instalment will not go ahead.

Fans are asked to retain their tickets and wait for refund information to be confirmed; if preferred, the ticket will be valid for 2021.

Thanking fans, Wireless confirmed that they will be back in 2021, with provisional dates revealed as July 4th - 6th.

Here's the statement.

