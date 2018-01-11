Win Tickets For RIMON Concert Tonight At Courtyard Theatre London

RIMON has built up real momentum in a short space of tjme, one of those unforgettable voices and looks, once she has you hooked there is no escaping.

Following the release of ‘Realize’, RIMON has returned with another captivating new single ‘Sugarcoated Love’, listen here . The track is self desrcibed as journey through love and emotion, perfectly capturing RIMON’s soulful energy. The track serves as an introduction to her upcoming EP ‘BBYGIRL FOCU$’

We are excited to announce we now have forty (40) pairs of tickets for the hottest free concert in town this evening - RIMON and Isaac Waddington live at The Courtyard Theatre, London.

To enter simply fill in the form below and we will contact you before 4.30pm GMT today to confirm your attendance. If you would like to attend as a large group you can also email us here.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.