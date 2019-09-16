Whitney Houston Hologram 'Tour Dates' Confirmed

The controversial Whitney Houston hologram 'tour' has confirmed some UK shows.

The project is being steered by BASE Entertainment, who previously worked on similar tours with the estates of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly.

News that Whitney Houston's estate was next in line sparked a mixed reaction from fans of the icon, who died in 2012.

The hologram tour hits the UK in 2020, opening in Liverpool on February 27th. Hitting Manchester, Glasgow, and more, dates end at London's eventim Apollo.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (September 20th) at 9am. Brian Becker, Chairman & CEO, BASE Entertainment and BASE Hologram, introduced the tour in a press statement:

“Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries. What we are creating here is a new type of theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic. When she performed there was an unmatched level of charisma and emotion to it - that’s what we are going to bring to audiences and it’s an honour to be able to help add to her legacy with this project.”

Pat Houston, Whitney’s former Manager and President and CEO of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, had the following to say:

“A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a 'wow factor' that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come. Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever.”

“We know we made the right decision partnering with BASE because they understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram. They also know that engaging her fans with an authentic Whitney experience would resonate worldwide because of the iconic status that she created over three decades. Her fans deserve nothing less because she gave nothing less than her best.”

Whitney Houston hologram shows have been confirmed for:

February

27 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena 2 Arena

28 Manchester Apollo

29 Leeds First Direct Arena

March

1 Glasgow SEC Armadillo

2 Aberdeen P&J Arena

3 Dublin Bord Gais Theatre

4 Birmingham Arena

5 Bournemouth International Centre

6 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

7 Brighton Centre

9 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

10 London Hammersmith Apollo

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.