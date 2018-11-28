What Will The Weather Be Like At Glastonbury 2019?

Weather can make or break a festival.

After all, glorious sunshine puts everyone in a good mood, regardless of cancellations or haphazard line ups.

So Accessorize have stepped in to recruit a team of experts to analyse 30 years worth of Met Office data.

The results are mighty intriguing. The festival with the greatest chance of rain is Kendal Calling, with a whopping 46.34% of downpour.

We Are FSTVL isn't far behind, with the Upminster event have a 45.45% chance of precipitation.

At the other end of the scale London's Field Day has only 12.5% of rain - something that will be put to the test at their brand new North London site this year.

Glastonbury is of course the centrepiece of the UK festival season, and it returns to Worthy Farm this summer for a hotly anticipated event.

Downpours at Glastonbury often bring out somewhat misguided references to the Somme, but it actually only has a 31.30% chance of rainfall.

Check out the full data HERE.

Most likely to rain

Kendal Calling – 46.34% chance of rain

We Are Festival – 45.45% chance of rain

Bestival – 41.51% chance of rain

Least likely to rain

Field Day Festival – 12.5% chance of rain

Reading – 22.92% chance of rain

British Summertime – 23.68% chance of rain

