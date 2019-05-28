We Out Here Festival Returns

We Out Here Festival will return in 2020.

The festival launched last year, a wonderful jazz-leaning weekender that built a truly unique bill.

Returning in 2020, the event - driven by Brownswood and Worldwide FM - has grabbed performances from Ezra Collective, Floating Points, Steam Down, and jazz legend Archie Shepp.

Iconic techno production team Underground Resistance will perform, joined by Greentea Peng, Hector Plimmer, Children Of Zeus, Melt Yourself Down, Henry Wu, and - of course - Gilles Peterson.

Future Bubblers will be represented with a full stage, while We Out Here has also booked Colleen Cosmo Murphy, DJ Spinn, Fabio & Grooverider, and James Lavelle.

Tickets are on sale now.

We Out Here runs between August 20th - 23rd, at Abbots Ripton, Cambridgeshire.

