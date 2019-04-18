Waterworks Festival Launches At New London Site

Waterworks Festival will launch at a new London site later this year.

The event will take place on August 22nd, utilising the Lee Valley Waterworks in E10.

An area steeped in history, the site will play host to a full day of DJs spanning the full breadth of club culture.

Big hitters such as Andrew Weatherall and Ben UFO will be represented, alongside newcomers such as the vital Sherelle.

Karenn will perform live, with other names on the bill including Novelist, Call Super, Iration Steppas, Craig Richards, Pangaea, and Pearson Sound.

Tickets are on sale now.

Waterworks Festival will take place in East London on August 22nd.

