Wait. Are Foo Fighters Playing A Tiny London Show Tonight?

We're not ones to report scandalous rumour and speculation - cough - but here we go...

Club NME re-launches in London tonight (August 16th) with a line up featuring Saint Leonard, and what is billed as a 'very special guest'.

So, who could it be? Fan speculation is already mounting that Foo Fighters, or perhaps Dave Grohl on his own, will fill the spot.

Here's some guess work...

If Foo Fighters are playing the Moth Club tonight and I missed out on tickets by laying in — Man With Beard (@RyanHudson2009) August 16, 2019

Looks like I'm seeing Foo Fighters at Moth Club tonight then... — Megan White (@whatmegandid) August 16, 2019

In fact, the rumour has sparked a full thread on the main Foo Fighters fan board , and the night itself is extremely close to selling out .

Remember, this wouldn't be the first time Foo Fighters have played a tiny London show - they actually hosted their own pub in the city last year - while the Moth Club has also hosted Lady Gaga before.

Could it happen? All will be revealed tonight...