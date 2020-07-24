Victorious Festival Called Out Over Lack Of Female Representation

Victorious Festival has suffered the ignominy of becoming the festival summer event to be called out over its lack of female representation.

2020 was a barren festival season, and it robbed music fans of a chance to soak up a weekend of live performances in the field of their choosing.

It served as a reminder, however, that the live music sector was in need of an overhaul, and that - when things eventually returned - the new normal had to be significantly different from the old.

All eyes, then, were on festivals to supply something a bit different, something with more diversity and energy to the line up.

South coast event Victorious Festival has become the first to go under scrutiny , within a few moments of its bill going live.

Placed side by side, there does indeed seem to be a lack of female representation on the line up - and it's sad to see, it really is.

I’m losing brain cells at this point #victoriousfestival pic.twitter.com/jQL2NkIisi — lucy x (@lucyyy_mccourt) March 25, 2021

Will this balance improve with further announcements? We'd like to give Victorious Festival the benefit of the doubt.

