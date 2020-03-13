Van Morrison's London Palladium Shows Are Going Ahead

Van Morrison intends to go ahead with his London Palladium shows this week.

The Northern Irish songwriter earned opprobrium for his views on coronavirus, and recently shared plans for three songs protesting the pandemic resolutions.

Objecting to lockdown and the wearing of masks, Van The Man intends for all monies raised by the releases to go towards charity.

The funds will be donated to Save Live Music, with Van Morrison commenting:

"Lockdown is taking away people’s jobs and freedoms across all sectors of society. I believe live music is essential, and I worry that without positive action it will not survive. Without live music the world would be a much poorer place. It makes a huge contribution to the economy and you cannot put a price on what music does for people’s wellbeing."

"Pilot events have shown there are ways in which venues can reopen safely at full capacity. It’s essential for their survival that the government allows them to do so. Surely, there is a debate to be had around whether lockdown is doing more harm than good."

Speaking of shows...

Van Morrison is planning to go ahead with three shows at London Palladium this week - September 23rd, 24th, and 25th.

The shows were postponed earlier this year, but presumably Van Morrison has found a solution.

Given the fresh restrictions of the past 24 hours , however, we're certainly wary about recommending any form of attendance...

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.