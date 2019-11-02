Vampire Weekend Announce Massive UK Shows

Vampire Weekend have announced a series of enormous UK shows.

The band's new album 'Father Of The Bride' arrives on May 3rd, with a series of tasters arriving online.

A short flurry of intimate London performances take place next week, with the American group now confirming plans for something more extensive.

Hitting Edinburgh's beautiful Usher Hall on November 7th, Vampire Weekend then high-tail it to Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse.

Playing Birmingham on November 11th, the tour closes at London's Alexandra Palace on November 13th.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on March 22nd.

Catch Vampire Weekend at the following shows:

November

7 Edinburgh Usher Hall

8 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

11 Birmingham O2 Academy

13 London Alexandra Palace

