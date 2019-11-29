Tyler The Creator To Headline Lovebox 2020

Tyler, The Creator will headline London's Lovebox festival next summer.

The American rapper released his fantastic 'IGOR' album over the summer, making a few surprise appearances in London.

The ultimate one-up on Theresa May - who banned him from the country - Tyler returns next year for a high profile festival slot.

The rapper will play Lovebox Festival, topping the bill on Sunday, June 14th. It's an ambitious step from the festival, which will spread across three days at its West London site.

Tickets are on sale now.

We’ve been keeping this quiet for a long time…@tylerthecreator is our first headline announcement for Lovebox 2020

Catch him in London on Sunday 14th June.

Sign up now for early access to tickets - https://t.co/24Cr44Hfqm pic.twitter.com/AmbPEgYCl6 — Lovebox Festival (@LoveboxFestival) December 6, 2019

Lovebox 2020 runs between June 12th - 14th.

