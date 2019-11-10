Tyler, The Creator, Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs For NOS Primavera Sound Porto

Tyler, The Creator is set to headline NOS Primavera Sound Porto.

The Porto-based event has already bagged a headline set from Pavement, with the reformed indie giants playing only two shows in 2020.

Tyler, The Creator follows his Grammy win with a headline slot at NOS Primavera Porto, hitting the festival alongside Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, and Beck.

Bad Bunny has been booked for the Porto festival, with London's own King Krule set to appear.

Other new additions include Chromatics, Cigarettes After Sex, DIIV, and a set from Savages' frontwoman Jehnny Beth.

Koffee, Georgia and the funky sounds of Khruangbin will pervade the festival, alongside Penelope Isles, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, mura masa, Rina Sawayama, and Caroline Polachek.

Tickets are on sale now.

NOS Primavera Sound Porto runs between June 11th - 13th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.