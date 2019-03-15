Two Door Cinema Club Announce Tiny London Show

Two Door Cinema Club are set to play a tiny London show later this month.

The Northern Irish band are back again, working on the follow up to their 2016 album 'Gameshow'.

New single 'Talk' is online now, with the quirky Max Siedentopf directed visuals causing a ruckus online.

Now the band have detailed plans for a tiny London show, hitting Oval Space on March 30th.

The gig is part of Annie Mac’s AMP London Series, and it's their first London performance since headlining Community festival last year in front of 35,000 people.

“We’re over the moon to have Two Door Cinema Club perform as part of our first ever AMP London series of shows. It will be so exciting to see them play in a space like Oval Space,” says Annie.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 21st).

Catch Two Door Cinema Club at Oval Space, London on March 30th.

