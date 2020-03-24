TRNSMT 2021 Line Up: First Acts Confirmed

Glasgow festival TRNSMT has outlined the first acts on its 2021 bill.

The festival was slated to take place on Glasgow Green in July, but cancelled due to the impact of coronavirus.

Setting their sights on 2021, the event plans to book as many of the acts from 2020's line up as possible.

The first names on the bill for next summer have been confirmed, including Courteeners, Ian Brown, Lewis Capaldi, and Liam Gallagher.

Elsewhere, Little Simz will perform, while the bill also includes spots from Snow Patrol, Declan McKenna, beabadoobee, and more.

Tickets are on sale now.

TRNSMT runs between July 9th - 11th, 2021.

