TRNSMT 2020 Has Been Cancelled - Full Ticket Refund Details

Scotland's TRNSMT Festival has been cancelled.

The event was due to take place over the weekend of July 10th - 12th, returning to its Glasgow Green site.

Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, TRNSMT 2020 will not be able to go ahead in 2020.

The team have issued a statement, apologising to fans while assuring them that they will return next summer.

"We are now working hard with all the artist teams to try to get the 2021 line-up as close to this year’s as we can and will be able to update on this fully over the next two weeks. We’d like to thank the artist teams for their hard work in helping us to try and achieve this."

"This 2021 line-up announcement will be made soon and you will be able to either hold on to your ticket and carry it over to next year's festival in order to secure your place well in advance or request a refund. Your ticket provider will be in touch so look out for an email coming from them soon. Please only get in touch with them if you haven’t been contacted after 14 days as they are very busy at this time."

TRNSMT will return next summer, between July 9th - 11th.

