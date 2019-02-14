Travis Scott Announces London O2 Arena Date

Travis Scott will play a show at London's O2 Arena on July 16th.

The rapper's ongoing Astroworld tour has gained huge plaudits, thanks in part to its stunning production.

Utilising an actual rollercoaster, the videos we've seen so far - and reports on the ground - suggest its something pretty special.

So we're delighted to say that Travis Scott will be bringing his Astroworld tour to the UK for a one off show.

Hitting London's O2 Arena on July 16th, tickets go on general sale this Friday (June 14th).

Catch Travis Scott at the following show:

July

10 London O2 Arena

