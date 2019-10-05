Thom Yorke To Support Massive Attack At All Points East

Thom Yorke will support Massive Attack at All Points East this summer.

The Radiohead frontman will play a very rare solo set at the London festival, agreeing to support the Bristol legends.

Thom Yorke will perform a solo piano set, a unique opportunity to catch the songwriter in London this summer.

Fresh from last year's wonderful 'ANIMA' full length, Thom Yorke will twist his electronic leanings inside out for the performance.

Other new additions include Alfa Mist and Jacques Greene, with Massive Attack topping the line up alongside specially commissioned visuals from film maker Adam Curtis.

Tickets are on sale now.

Massive Attack and Thom Yorke play All Points East on May 24th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.