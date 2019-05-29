Thom Yorke Confirms Re-Arranged UK Shows

Thom Yorke has confirmed a string of re-arranged UK shows.

The songwriter was slated go on tour this summer, including a headline spot at London's All Points East.

COVID-19 dashed these plans, but the Radiohead frontman has been able to re-schedule the tour.

No word yet on his festival commitments, but Thom Yorke will play Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse on June 12th and 13th.

Further to this, Thom Yorke will play Eventim Apollo in London on June 15th and 16th.

Tickets are on sale now. Catch Thom Yorke at the following shows:

June

12 O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

13 O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

15 Eventim Apollo London

16 Eventim Apollo London

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.