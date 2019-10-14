Thom Yorke Announces UK Headline Shows For 2020

Thom Yorke has outlined plans for a full European tour next summer.

It's been a ferociously busy spell for the Radiohead frontman, who followed his Suspiria score - itself a double LP project - with impressive solo album 'ANIMA'.

Since then, he's gone out on the road, playing international festivals on both sides of the Atlantic.

Further Stateside shows have been confirmed, with Thom Yorke also outlining plans for a European stint.

Hitting Glasgow's SECC on June 19th, the songwriter will then play Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse on June 20th.

Playing London's eventim Apollo on June 23rd and 24th, tickets go on sale from 9am on October 18th.

Catch Thom Yorke at the following shows:

June

19 Glasgow SECC

20 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

23 London Eventim Apollo

24 London Eventim Apollo

