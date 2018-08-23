This Couple Got Engaged During Wolf Alice's Reading Festival Set

A couple got engaged during Wolf Alice's set at Reading festival this weekend.

The band played a terrific set, underlining their credentials as future main stage headliners should their trajectory continue.

They remain a group with extreme importance in the lives of fans, as evidenced by this romantic entanglement.

Two young women - Hannah and Katie - got engaged during Wolf Alice's set, a beautiful moment that clearly delighted the band.

The power of music eh? Catch up below.

"Me and you were meant to be in love"



Huge congratulations to Hannah and Katie who got engaged during Wolf Alice's set at #ReadingFestival - you've given us goosebumps for days pic.twitter.com/RrNEqdBTQd — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) August 25, 2018

