The Zutons Confirm New Tour

The Zutons are set to re-unite for a full UK tour toasting their debut album.

Released in 2004, 'Who Killed The Zutons?' was a phenomenal success, selling more than 600,000 copies and gaining a Mercury nomination.

The Liverpool band will reform to toast its 15th anniversary next year, confirming a host of live shows.

Set to open in Birmingham on March 26th, the tour then hits Glasgow, Manchester, and London.

Ending - where else? - in Liverpool, tickets go on sale this Friday (November 30th) at 9am.

Zutons frontman Dave McCabe said; “We’ve all been off doing our own thing for a little while, and it’s only with hindsight and a bit of space that you see how special something really is. It’s easy to take things for granted when you’re younger, but now it’s just amazing to think of those songs still having a place in the world, and for people to come and hear us play them again”.

Catch The Zutons at the following shows:

March

26 Birmingham O2 Institute

28 Glasgow Barrowland

29 Manchester Albert Hall

30 London Roundhouse

April

1 Bristol O2 Academy

2 Nottingham Rock City

4 Leeds O2 Academy

5 Liverpool Olympia

