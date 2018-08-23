The Wombats Are Playing Wembley Arena

Seasons change, styles come and go, but The Wombats just keep packing out the nation's biggest venues.

The band recently sold out London's Alexandra Palace venue, and their next tour is billed as their biggest UK jaunt ever.

It's a remarkable achievement for the group, with The Wombats set to kick off the tour in Glasgow on January 25th.

Hitting Leeds and Newport, the tour winds its way down the country, finishing in London's SSE Arena on February 1st.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on August 30th. Catch The Wombats at the following shows:

January

25 Glasgow O2 Academy

26 Leeds First Direct Arena

28 Newport Centre

29 Bournemouth O2 Academy

31 Birmingham O2 Academy

February

1 London SSE Arena

For tickets to the latest shows by The Wombats click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.