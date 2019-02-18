The Who To Play London's Royal Albert Hall

The Who will play London's Royal Albert Hall on March 28th.

The rock icons have been associated with the Teenage Cancer Trust for some time, with frontman Roger Daltrey becoming a full-time patron.

Helping to organise their annual run of shows at the Royal Albert Hall, Roger Daltrey will lead from the front in 2020.

The 20th anniversary of the live run, The Who will lend their name to this year's ever-exceptional line up.

Roger Daltrey CBE, Teenage Cancer Trust Patron, said:

"When we were asked to play the first Teenage Cancer Trust concert back in 2000, we would never have dreamed that we’d be headlining again in 2020…or could have possibly imagined the huge difference these shows would have for the charity and, on the lives of thousands of teenagers and young people with cancer."

The Who will play London's Royal Albert Hall on March 28th. Full rundown of Teenage Cancer Trust shows:

An Evening of Comedy Hosted by John Bishop + Special Guests

Tuesday 24th March

The Who

Saturday 28th March

Stereophonics + Very Special Guest Paul Weller

Wednesday 25th March

Groove Armada

Thursday 26th March

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Friday 27th March

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Sunday 29th March

Tickets go on sale from 9.30am on Friday (February 21st).

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.