The Who Announce Tiny London Show

Rock legends The Who have confirmed plans for a tiny London show next year.

The band's new album 'WHO' is out now, an invigorated return from a group who have recovered their potency.

Clash writer Joe Hale was a fan, enthusing: "The combination of Pete’s writing ability and Roger’s musical talent makes the songs on the album come alive; reminding audiences why The Who deserve their place at the pinnacle of rock and roll mythology."

Next summer finds The Who back out on the road, working alongside an orchestra to impact on their legendary sound.

Alongside this the band will play Pryzm in Kingston-upon-Thames, a show pieced together in collaboration with Banquet Records.

Tickets are on sale now - grab yours HERE.

'WHO' is out now.

