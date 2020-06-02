The Weeknd Re-Arranges UK Tour For October

The Weeknd has re-arranged his UK tour for October.

Abel Tesfaye was set to play an enormous global tour in 2020, but COVID forced him to shelve those plans.

With a vaccine on the way and increased use of test and trace systems, The Weeknd has now confirmed re-arranged dates.

Hitting the UK in October, he'll play London's O2 Arena on October 6th before weaving around the country.

Playing Manchester, Birmingham, and Belfast, he'll play Newcastle's Utilita Arena on October 15th.

The tour finishes on October 16th at London's O2 Arena, with all tickets from initial dates remaining valid.

Full dates as follows:

October

6 London The O2

7 London The O2

8 London The O2

10 Manchester AO Arena

11 Birmingham Utilita Arena

13 Belfast SSE Arena Belfast*

15 Newcastle Utilita Arena

16 London The O2

