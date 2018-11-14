The Warehouse Project Say Farewell To Store Street

The Warehouse Project will say farewell to their Store Street site with a New Year's Day special.

New Year is a time for starting all over, and the team at Warehouse Project will take this theme to heart in 2019.

Bidding adieu to their Store Street site, the promoters have assembled a killer line up for one last hurrah.

The Black Madonna will perform, while Hunee is set to go back to back with Caribou at the event.

Objekt will hit The Warehouse Project, with underground mainstay and Brownswood boss Gilles Peterson making an appearance.

The line up includes Mella Dee, DJ Seinfeld, Rhythm Section's own Bradley Zero and many, many more.

Remaining tickets go on sale from 9am tomorrow (November 22nd).

The final Warehouse Project x Store Street event takes place on New Year's Day.

Photo Credit: Gemma Parker

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.