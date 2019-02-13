The Warehouse Project Announce New Year's Day Line Up

The Warehouse Project have announced their full line up for New Year's Day.

The Manchester based event series recently moved location, utilising a fresh space at Mayfield Depot.

The current season closes on New Year's Day - January 1st - and it's a three room, all-star line up.

Maceo Plex, Helena Hauff, and George Fitzgerald shine in the Depot, while Seth Troxler and Octo Octa steer the Concourse.

Archive remains a hot spot, with sets from Joy Orbison, Folamour, and more to feast on.

All in all, a good way to burn off those turkey sandwiches.

Tickets are on sale now.

