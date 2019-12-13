The Twilight Sad Announce Ambitious Glasgow Show

The Twilight Sad will play a very special Glasgow show next year.

The band have had a stellar year, recently packing out the two biggest UK headline shows of their lives.

Returning to live duties in 2020, the group will play Glasgow's famed Barrowland Ballroom on April 16th.

There's an added bonus, though - the entire concert will be presented in immersive, quadrophonic sound.

Discussing the plans, Twilight Sad frontman James Alexander Graham offers:

“The Barrowland is our favourite venue in the world. I’ve seen my favourite gigs there, we’ve played some of our favourite gigs there, we’ve seen our friends play career-defining gigs there. I have a special connection with the venue as my grandfather helped lay the famous spring-loaded dance floor.”

“We could have played other venues to finish up touring the album in Scotland but it wouldn’t have felt right. We know how much The Barrowland means to people who like our band and we wanted to be in that room with everyone again to say thank you for everything they’ve done for us.”

The band's Andy MacFarlane adds: "It seems fitting to do a quadraphonic gig to end the touring of this album, as it will be ten years since we played one, at the ABC in Glasgow, whilst touring Forget the Night Ahead'in April 2010. This involves placing a PA at the back of the venue, as well as the front, letting us send the sound around the room."

Grab your ticket HERE.

Photo Credit: Debi Del Grande

