The Strokes To Play NOS Alive 2020

The Strokes will play Portugal's award-winning NOS Alive festival this summer.

The Lisbon festival has already grabbed some colossal artists, including sets from Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

NOS Alive will also welcome New York indie icons The Strokes, who are widely tipped to release new material in 2020.

The band will make their return to Lisbon for the festival, joined by BRIT winner Jorja Smith and synth pop three-piece London Grammar.

Taking place on the Portuguese coast, NOS Alive has confirmed a plethora of fantastic acts, ranging from Billie Eilish to Anderson .Paak via HAIM, alt-J, and Caribou.

Tickets are on sale now.

NOS Alive runs between July 8th - 11th.

