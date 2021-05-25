The Strokes, Pavement, Gorillaz, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds For Primavera Sound 2022

The Strokes, Pavement, Gorillaz, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will play next year's Primavera Sound.

The festival returns in 2022 for a very special edition, spread across two weekends between June 2nd and June 12th.

Set against this, there will be a weekday programme running at venues throughout Barcelona, augmenting the line up.

The first names have just been announced, and it's a glittering bill, with almost too many highlights to mention.

The Strokes will headline the first weekend, alongside Pavement, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Jorja Smith, Beck, The National, and Tyler, the Creator.

The second weekend will feature Dua Lipa Lorde, Megan thee Stallion, Interpol, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs; alongside this, you can expect second sets from The Strokes, Tame Impala, and Tyler, the Creator.

2020 and 2021 ticket holders will be able to transfer their passes from today (May 25th), before tickets go on general sale from June 1st.

Primavera Sound runs between June 2nd - 12th.

