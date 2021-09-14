The Strokes, Paolo Nutini To Play TRNSMT Festival 2022

The Strokes and Paolo Nutini will play Scotland's TRNSMT Festival next summer.

The Glasgow Green event came to a close only 48 hours ago, but already plans are under way for 2022's instalment.

New York indie kingpins The Strokes return to Scottish soil for the first time in a decade, with the band set to play a headline set.

Alongside this, Paisley boy-made-good Paolo Nutini will play a high profile set - could his long-awaited new album be on the way...?

Beabadoobee will hit TRNSMT next summer, while Wolf Alice, Foals, Fontaines D.C. and Jimmy Eat World have all confirmed their involvement.

Early bird tickets go on sale tomorrow (September 15th) at 9am.

TRNSMT runs between July 8th - 10th, 2022.