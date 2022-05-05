The Strokes, Jorja Smith, alt-J For NOS Alive Festival 2022

The award winning, Lisbon-based festival NOS Alive is set to return for it’s 14th instalment after a two year hiatus, having cemented itself as one of Europe’s most exciting and popular events. It’s colossal line-up of diverse artists and famously spectacular event-execution is set to impress the eclectic tastes of attendees. After the postponement of the 2020 and 2021 festival due to COVID-19, everyone at NOS Alive is working hard to create an unforgettable experience for its global audience.

Running from July 6th - 9th along the Algés riverside in Oeiras, the three-day non-stopper promises to impress. Boasting spectacular sea-side views, and an even more impressive lineup, NOS Alive is sure to satisfy even the pickiest of music fans. The festival is bringing an eclectic experience to ticket-holders, and by featuring a “beach by day, music by night” ethos, attendees are sure to dance the weekend away under the hot Portuguese sun. After a decade and a half, NOS Alive has perfected a nearly flawless international reputation as one of Europe’s number one music events, having garnered rave reviews in the past.

Big-industry names like The Strokes, Jorja Smith, alt-J, HAIM, and Caribou are set to return after the cancelled 2020 event, alongside the addition of Stormzy, Florence + The Machine, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, and M.I.A. NOS Alive is also putting a spotlight on up and coming acts, such as Moses Sumney and Nilüfer Yana. If none of these names tickle your fancy, dozens of other acts, ranging from indie to electronic to R&B, are set to play.

Additionally, the addition of their new WTF Clubbing stage is set to promote rising electronic and techno talent from across the globe, and promises to keep attendees dancing until the break of dawn.

NOS Alive runs between July 6th - 9th.

Words: Ruby Carter

- - -