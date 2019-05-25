The Strokes Headline All Points East Amid Complaints Of Poor Sound

The Strokes

It was their first London set in four years...
The Strokes headlined All Points East last night - May 25th - amid complaints of poor sound.

The set was the band's first UK appearance in four years, and brought the biggest crowd of the weekend so far.

Sadly, sound issues meant the certain sections of the crowd - particularly to the front-right - could scarcely hear the performance.

Repeatedly booing the sound desk and chanting 'Turn it up!' the performance didn't quite reach the celebratory levels from had anticipated.

Indeed, Julian Casablancas at one point seemed to recognise the situation and commented to the crowd - alas, no one in the affected areas could hear what he had said.

Here's a few complaints:

