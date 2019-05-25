The Strokes Headline All Points East Amid Complaints Of Poor Sound

The Strokes headlined All Points East last night - May 25th - amid complaints of poor sound.

The set was the band's first UK appearance in four years, and brought the biggest crowd of the weekend so far.

Sadly, sound issues meant the certain sections of the crowd - particularly to the front-right - could scarcely hear the performance.

Repeatedly booing the sound desk and chanting 'Turn it up!' the performance didn't quite reach the celebratory levels from had anticipated.

Indeed, Julian Casablancas at one point seemed to recognise the situation and commented to the crowd - alas, no one in the affected areas could hear what he had said.

Here's a few complaints:

This is one of my favourite strokes songs. You wouldn’t have any idea what it sounds like if it wasn’t for the guitar. @allpointseastuk you are an utter farce. We are to the right of the sound desk. Someone at the front says they couldn’t hear it on the BARRIER. pic.twitter.com/JIDWDpH2IC — Sophie Williams (@sophierose233) May 25, 2019

oh do u not know? the sound was so bad no one could hear anything and ppl were wanting refunds ( they’re angry at the fest though, not the strokes) but yeah saw someone in the tl nearly in tears :o — freya:) (@shesthundrstrms) May 25, 2019

The strokes tonight was the most disappointing headline act I’ve ever seen. They are clearly doing it for the money, Julian clearly looked like he hated being there. None of them talked together. It was really flat. I’m just thank i was standing far enough back for decent sound — DirtyAirKills (@pugw5sh) May 26, 2019

The Strokes I love you, I’ve always loved you and I’ll love you until the day I die. All Points East - shame on you, you’ve gone from one of my favourite London festivals to appalling sound. So many people have already left sad. Very disappointing. — Amber Louise Elliott (@ambeernectar) May 25, 2019

If you want to replicate the experience of going to @allpointseastuk put you laptop volume on 50% and stand two rooms away #AllPointsEast — Sean Carpenter (@seancarpenter2) May 25, 2019

