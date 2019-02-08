The Strokes Confirm New Year's Eve Show

The Strokes are set to play a special New York show on December 31st, it has been confirmed.

The band have endured terrible luck over summer, with sound issues hampering their All Points East headline performance in London.

Weather issues interrupted their set at Governor's Ball in the United States, and these fans will be at the front of the queue for their next New York show.

The Strokes will play the Barclay Center on New Year's Eve, a triumphant return to their home city just in time for 2020.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 9th) while fans affected by cancellations at Governors Ball will have a designated pre-sale.

