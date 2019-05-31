The Strokes, Charli XCX Sets Pulled At New York's Governor's Ball

The Strokes, Charli XCX and more had their sets axed at the weekend's Governor's Ball.

The New York event battled poor weather all weekend, with Sunday faring worst as thunderstorms hit the site.

The final leg of the festival was pushed back to 6.30pm, but with weather worsening organisers pulled the plug at 9.30pm.

The Strokes were unable to play, and the cancellation follows the mixed reception to their All Points East set in London.

SZA was also unable to perform, while Charli XCX quickly organised a set in New York's Le Poisson Rouge.

MY GOV BALL PERFORMANCE GOT CANCELLED DUE TO POTENTIAL STORMS SO I’M PUTTING ON A LAST MINUTE SHOW TONIGHT IN MANHATTAN. TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW. GET THEM QUICK ANGELS!!! https://t.co/dqiS3O5fFw pic.twitter.com/sfnAPglMHm — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) June 2, 2019

Fans will be refunded within 21 days, owners state.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.