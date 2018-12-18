The Strokes Are Headlining All Points East 2019

The Strokes are set to headline All Points East this summer.

The New York indie icons have already confirmed a smattering of summer festival slots, so it was a matter of time before something on these shores was arranged.

Victoria Park's All Points East brings The Strokes to London for its opening weekend, with the band set to headline on May 24th.

The band's first UK shows in four years, they will be joined on the bill by Jack White's returning Raconteurs.

Interpol will also play All Points East, with other names on the line up including Parquet Courts, Jarvis Cocker, Courtney Barnett, Anna Calvi, and hotly tipped newcomer Bakar.

Tickets are on sale now.

All Points East opening weekend runs between May 24th - 26th.

