The Raconteurs Announce European Shows

The Raconteurs have announced a short burst of European shows.

The American group have reconvened, working on their first batch of material in almost a decade.

Promising "the rock & roll album you’ve been waiting for" on Twitter, the band will hit All Points East in London this summer.

Playing on the same day as The Strokes, The Raconteurs will then hit the continent for a mixture of festival and headline slots.

Playing Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and Poland, tickets for the shows are on sale now.

Here's a full run down:

May

26 Paris, France Olympia

27 Brussels, Belgium Cirque Royal

28 Cologne, Germany E-Werk

30 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall

31 Kvaerndrup, Denmark Heartland Festival

June

1 Warsaw, Poland Orange Warsaw Festival

2 Hilvarenbeek, Poland Best Kept Secret

