The National Confirm Two Brixton Academy Shows

The National will play two unique sets at London's Brixton Academy this summer.

2019 was an incredibly busy year for the band, who released a full album, worked with Mike Mills on a film project, and shared a live album.

This coming year promises more activity, with The National confirming plans for two London shows.

The performances are billed as 'unique' and will feature two sets per night, resulting in two entirely separate experiences.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 24th) from 10am.

Catch The National at the following shows:

June

1 London O2 Academy Brixton

2 London O2 Academy Brixton

Photo Credit: Danny Payne

