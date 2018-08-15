The Libertines To Take Live Break

The Libertines will take a live break after their appearance at Wheels And Fins Festival, Broadstairs.

The band have enjoyed a busy summer, including the construction of a hotel-studio complex in Margate.

With the Albion Rooms almost open, The Libertines have decided to take a short break in live commitments after completing one final festival show.

The four-piece will hit Sharabang / Wheels And Fins Festival on Joss Bay Beach, Broadstairs on September 9th - tickets are on sale now.

Carl Barât says: “Peter, Gary, John and myself think it’s about time we took a break from playing live until we have something new for everyone to hear. The ‘Albion Rooms’ studio is finished, it’s beautiful and we want to concentrate all our efforts writing and recording the new album. This will make this last show very special indeed as it should bring this Libertines chapter to a close with a SharaBANG.”

The band have been intimately involved in the booking of Sharabang, with The Libertines set to be joined by Echo & The Bunnymen, Reverend & The Makers, and newcomer Lock, Zuzu.

Catch The Libertines at Sharabang / Wheels And Fins Festival on Joss Bay Beach, Broadstairs on September 9th.

