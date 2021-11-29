The Libertines Plan Huge 'Up The Bracket' 20th Anniversary Shows

The Libertines will play some huge 'Up The Bracket' 20th anniversary shows next summer.

Love it or loathe it, 'Up The Bracket' was an unavoidable part of the fabric of British music at the turn of the Millennial, leaving imitators - and cynics a-plenty - in its wake.

Released in October 2002, the record retains a visceral, grubby thrill - it's also supplied more than its fair share of indie disco bangers, too.

Remarkably, the band's debut LP toasts its 20th anniversary next year, with The Libertines hitting the road in support.

Currently on tour across the UK - 2021 finishes with a run at Kentish Town Forum in North London - The Libertines have confirmed the following dates:

July

1 Manchester Castlefield Bowl

22 Hatfield Hatfield House

August

5 Cardiff Bute Park

8 Edinburgh O2 Academy

- - -