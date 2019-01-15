The Libertines Announce December UK Shows

The Libertines are set to play a full UK tour this December.

These are busy times for the band, recently taking over a Margate hotel and making it their own.

Pete Doherty took time out to release a fairly well received - in some quarters - solo record, but he's now back in the fold for their tour plans.

Hitting the road in December, the Libertines will play Bournemouth Academy on December 3rd.

Hitting Leeds, Dundee, Glasgow, Manchester, and Nottingham, the tour finishes in London's Brixton Academy on December 16th.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (June 28th).

Catch The Libertines at the following shows:

December

3 Bournemouth O2 Academy

4 Leeds O2 Academy

6 Dundee Caird Hall

7 Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

10 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 Nottingham Rock City

14 Birmingham O2 Academy

16 Bristol O2 Academy

18 London O2 Academy Brixton

Photo Credit: Roger Sargent

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.