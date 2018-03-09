The Lemon Twigs Announce February 2019 Shows

The Lemon Twigs are set to play a full UK and European tour in February.

The band's new album 'Go To School' is out now, an ambitious prog-pop collection that stretches the brothers' artistry to breaking point.

Live shows have been spectacular, with The Lemon Twigs dropping past Jimmy Kimmel a few hours ago.

The pair's explosive take on album centrepiece 'The Fire' is definitely worth catching - flamboyant, intense, and outrageous.

Tune in below, then catch the full run down of the UK shows after the jump.

Catch The Lemon Twigs at the following shows:

February

21 Manchester O2 Ritz

22 Glasgow Saint Luke’s

23 Newcastle Riverside

25 Leeds Stylus

26 Birmingham O2 Institute 2

27 London Roundhouse

Photo Credit: Olivia Bee

