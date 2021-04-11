The Lathums, Jungle By Night Added To Eurosonic 2022

The Lathums and Jungle By Night are amongst the new names added to Eurosonic 2022.

The new music showcase returns in January, with a continental spread of hotly tipped new artists making their way to the Dutch city of Groningen.

In all, 85 new names have been added to the Eurosonic line up, with UK No. 1 album heroes The Lathums amongst them.

Set to travel to the Netherlands, the Wigan band will be joined by Jungle By Night, Leon Of Athens, Spill Gold, Sprints, The Lounge Society, Secret Night Gang, Anna B Savage, and Alina Pash.

52 Hertz Whale is set to play, alongside critically acclaimed songwriter Self Esteem, Sharktank, Pip Millett, QUINQUIS, and more.

For full updates, click HERE.

Eurosonic runs between January 19th - 22nd.

