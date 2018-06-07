The Kooks Announce Short UK Live Run

The Kooks have announced plans for a short five date UK live run.

The band are currently at work on their new album, recently smuggling out some footage from the studio.

Looking ahead, The Kooks will play a short burst of live dates, including some smaller venues and off-the-beaten track locations.

Opening in Belfast on September 3rd, The Kooks intend to hit Oban on September 8th, before bringing the tour to a close in Bexhill-on-Sea on September 10th.

Tickets go on general sale from 9am this Friday (July 13th).

Catch The Kooks at the following shows:

September

3 Belfast Limelight Club

5 London Moth Club

8 Oban The Corran Halls

9 Middlesbrough The Middlesbrough Empire

10 Bexhill-on-Sea De La Warr Pavilion

