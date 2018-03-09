The Horrors To Play Special 'Primary Colours' Show

The Horrors are set to play their album 'Primary Colours' in full at a special 10th anniversary show next year.

The band arrived in a blizzard of hairspray and hype, but their debut album 'Strange House' simply seemed to ignite an unwarranted backlash.

'Primary Colours' completed upended expectations, with Portishead's Geoff Barrow acting as producer as the group channelled Krautrock, left field electronics, and so much more.

Toasting its 10th anniversary next year, The Horrors will play 'Primary Colours' in full at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 9th.

The band comment: "'Primary Colours' was a pivotal album for us and we are excited to give it a deserved celebration as it reaches its tenth year. We welcome with open arms our friends, fans and supporters from throughout the universe to come to the Royal Albert Hall, one of the most beautiful venues in London, to enjoy this very special evening with us."

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (November 9th) at 9am.

